Eddie Gossage passes away

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage passed away after a battle with cancer on May 16, 2024 at the age of 65.

“Eddie Gossage was a consummate promoter whose outside-the-box ideas helped engage fans across the country,” a statement from NASCAR read. “He was truly passionate about motorsports and always looking for the next great idea to bring new fans to the sport and keep them entertained at the race track. “Our deepest condolences go to Eddie’s family and friends.”

After promoting events at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, including the first night race on a mile-and-a-half track, Gossage was named the first General Manager at Texas Motor Speedway in 1996. He became TMS President in 2004.

“Eddie Gossage was a trailblazer, promoter and innovator at a time when attracting attention was critical as Speedway Motorsports expanded NASCAR into the Lone Star State,” Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber said. “Each day I come to work, I see the impact he had throughout our property. Eddie laid a foundation for success to build upon for generations to come and made Texas Motor Speedway a showplace of which Texans will always be proud.”

Gossage retired in 2021.

Gissage worked for Speedway Motorsports Inc. for 32 years, beginning in 1989, after motorsports management and public relations positions at Nashville (Tenn.) International Raceway (now Fairgrounds Speedway), Bristol (Tenn.) International Raceway (now SMI property Bristol Motor Speedway) and Miller Brewing Company.

“Today we have lost one of the world’s biggest race fans,” SMI President and CEO Marcus Smith said. “From his legendary promotions to the lasting relationships he developed throughout the sports and entertainment industries, Eddie Gossage meant so much to the world of motorsports. On behalf of our Speedway Motorsports teammates across the country, our hearts go out to his many friends and his beloved family.

“We are praying for his wife, Melinda, daughter Jessica, son Dustin and daughter-in-law Lauren during this trying time, as well as his grandchildren Lyra, Evelyn and Oliver. We know the children were the light of his life.

“Eddie’s career spanned 32 years promoting major events at Charlotte Motor Speedway and supporting my father, Bruton, with the iconic showplace that is Texas Motor Speedway. His impact in our sport will be felt for many years to come. We repeat one of Eddie’s favorite sayings often. ‘If we don’t make a big deal out of it, nobody else will.’ He lived that mantra every day at work, developing creative publicity stunts, pre-race shows and over-the-top entertainment.”

