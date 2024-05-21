Edwards, Rudd, Moody selected for NASCAR Hall of Fame

By AMANDA VINCENT

Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd and Ralph Moody were selected as 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees by the Hall of Fame voting panel on Tuesday at the Charlotte (N.C.) Convention Center. Their official induction will be Feb. 7.

“You don’t think about the Hall of Fame when you’re racing, but after you retire and drift away from the sport, there is a little bit more importance,” Rudd said. “I always tried to make sure I was in town on this day, just in case got a phone call.”

Edwards and Rudd were chosen from the modern-era ballot and Moody from the pioneer ballot. Rudd received votes on 87 percent of the ballots cast and Edwards on 52 percent of the ballots that also included the names of Greg Biffle, Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, Randy Dorton, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde and Jack Sprague. Gant was third in voting on the modern ballot, Burton fourth and Hyde fifth.

Edwards was a winner in all three of NASCAR’s national series. His 72 wins include 28 in the Cup Series. He also won the Xfinity Series championship in 2007.

Rudd won 23 times in the Cup Series. His 906-career starts in NASCAR’s top series is second to Richard Petty. He put together a string of 788-consecutive starts, a record that stood until 2015.

In addition to Moody, the pioneer ballot also included Ray Hendrick, Banjo Matthews, Larry Phillips and Bob Welborn. Moody was selected on 60 percent of ballots cast. Hendrick was second in voting on the pioneer ballot.

Moody joined John Holman to creat Holman-Moody. That organization claimed two-consecutive premier-series titles with David Pearson in 1968 and 1969 and Daytona 500 wins with Fred Lorenzen and Mario Andretti.

Dr. Dean Sicking was selected as the 2025 recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR. He’ll be honored at the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Sicking was the creator of the SAFER (steel and foam energy reduction) barrier.

Follow @AutoRacingDaily on X.