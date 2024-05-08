Evidence shows NASCAR got it right

By AMANDA VINCENT

The finish of Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race was controversial, to say the least. And that’s a shame, because, for some fans, that controversy seems to overshadow a great, exciting race that ended with the closest finish in NASCAR history.

But that closest finish seems to be the problem, or at least caused the problem. Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds. But did he, really? That’s what some fans seem to be wondering. Here’s the rub; NASCAR’s declaration of Larson as the winner contradicted electronic timing and scoring. Timing and scoring showed Buescher the winner.

Heck, even a released photo released added to the controversy, because it showed the painted start/finish line as not quite being straight, seemingly giving Larson an advantage.

NASCAR media members have been criticized by NASCAR for saying NASCAR made the right decision. They’ve even been accused of towing some kind of line to keep favor with NASCAR.

Well, I may end up being accused of the same, because I’m joining that “NASCAR got it right” faction. I’m going to explain why.

Photos don’t lie. Well, okay, they can nowadays with photo-editing software. But NASCAR didn’t have time for all of that in Sunday’s quick turnaround between the checkered flag and the release of said photo/image.

As for the controversy surrounding the painted line in the photo. NASCAR doesn’t really go by that line. Instead, the sanctioning body uses the exact location of a timing and scoring line very close to the painted line. The location of that line was marked in the released image, and it’s, most definitely, straight.

Besides, if you disregard the painted line when looking at the image, the nose of Larson’s car was, ever so slightly, farther ahead of the nose of Burscher’s car.

Then, there’s the question of the discrepancy between NASCAR’s decision and timing and scoring. And I admit, that’s something I grappled with fir awhile. Is timing and scoring not as reliable as we thought? If not, that’s something that needs to be fixed, I was thinking.

Or was the timing and scoring transponder location on one of the cars just a smidge off? If so, maybe transponder location is something that should be closely looked at in inspection.

According to former crew chief Todd Gordon, timing and scoring has a margin of error of 0.0015 seconds. Well, that would definitely explain the issue, here.

I’m going with NASCAR on this one, and if that makes me a subject of criticism or puts me on the receiving end of false accusations of being some sort of NASCAR homer, so be it.

The discrepancy between NASCAR’s decision and timing and scoring doesn’t look good in the court of public opinion. But look on the bright side; an exciting, ever-so-close finish to an exciting race brought us here.

Follow @AutoRacingDaily on X.