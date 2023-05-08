Final four NASCAR Greatest Drivers predicted

NASCAR’s list of 75 Greatest Drivers in celebration of the sanctioning body’s 75th anniversary is shaping up with only four slots remaining in the final week before the Throwback Weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway that will culminate in the Sunday running of the Goodyear 400 by the NASCAR Cup Series. To me, at least, the final four additions don’t seem too difficult to predict after seeing the other 71. My final-four predictions — Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Matt Kenseth.

Below, is the list of 71 already revealed with the original 50 from the 50 Greatest Driver list revealed to celebrate NASCAR’s 50th anniversary in 1998 in white and the 2023 additions, so far, highlighted in green:

First of all, does anyone with half a brain not think Johnson is one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers? If so, what are they smoking? I’m talking a seven-time Cup Series champion, here. No driver had more Cup titles and only two have as many — Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt, who, by the way, were among the original 50 and were among the inaugural class of NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees. Johnson does have sole position of a championship record — most-consecutive Cup titles with five in-a-row between 2006 and 2010. His others came in 2013 and 2016.

Here’s another bold prediction: Johnson also will be a first ballot Hall of Fame inductee. How’s that for another no-brainer? But that’s another prediction for another day.

Oh, and if seven titles aren’t enough, Johnson has 83 Cup Series race wins, tying him with Cale Yarborough for sixth on the all-time wins list. Johnson is the only driver not yet in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in the top-eight of that list.

My other three picks aren’t quite as clear-cut, but I’m pretty comfortable with them.

Harvick is 10th on the all-time wins list with 60 wins; that’s highest of any driver not already added added to NASCAR’s Greatest Drivers list.

Harvick also has a Cup title, won in 2014. All of my picks are Cup champs. Logano has two, won in 2018 and 2022. Truex won his in 2017 and Kenseth in 2003. I’m not sure I can think of any Cup champions, right off the top of my head, not among the 71 already on the All-time Greatest Driver list, aside from Johnson, Harvick, Logano and Kenseth. Just saying.

