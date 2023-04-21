First quarter of 2023 NASCAR season full of ups and downs

The NOCO 400 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on April 16 was the ninth race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, marking the quarter point of the season. Let’s take a look back at the first quarter of 2023.

It seems as if some of the biggest storylines of the season, to date, have come off the track, and not all press has been good press. For example, one of the biggest ongoing stories has been penalties and appeals — teams losing points and crew chiefs suspended and teams getting the points back in appeals. Heck, NASCAR even lobbied for Kaulig Racing to get its points back in its final appeal after Hendrick Motorsports managed to get points penalties rescinded in its first appeal for the same modified hood louvers during the same Phoenix Raceway weekend.

Well, at least NASCAR made the effort to keep things fair.

Meanwhile, veteran drivers are complaining, Rodney Dangerfield-style, that the get no respect from the Cup Series’ latest crop of new drivers. And, by the way, they’re having trouble passing, too. But those are other topics for other days. I digress.

But before I move on. . .

One of those complaining drivers, Denny Hamlin, even retaliated against Ross Chastain at Phoenix for what Hamlin viewed as disrespect. And Hamlin would’ve gotten away with it, too, if he had kept his mouth shut about it. Guess he has to talk about something on his new podcast.

Unlike Hendrick and Kaulig, though, Hamlin did get his points back in appeal.

And, now that I think about it, I’m wondering. Did everything happen at Phoenix?

Then, there was the six-week absence of Chase Elliott. In nine of the races, so far, the series’ Most Popular Diver has only been in three because of a snowboarding accident during the West Coast Swing. It seemed kind of odd to watch Cup Series racing without an Elliott or Earnhardt, the two families with a lock on Cup Series Most Popular Driver since the mid-1980s, except when Darrell Waltrip somehow managed to break through in 1989 snd 1990.

But 2023 hasn’t been all doom in gloom, especially for Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports. Actually, 2023, so far, had been pretty fruitful for manufacturer and team, which sounds kind of odd when you consider the six-week absence of a driver and penalties. But, then again, the points were regained in appeals and Elliott’s back.

Chevrolet has been dominant, so far, in 2023, thanks, in part, to two wins for a couple of Hendrick drivers — William Byron and Kyle Larson. That’s four wins in nine races for HMS.

The Chevy dominance doesn’t end there, either. Ricky Stenhouse kicked off the season with a big Daytona 500 win, and Kyle Busch followed that up with a win at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., his second race with Richard Childress Racing and his second race back with Chevrolet since his unceremonious firing from Hendrick at the end of 2007.

The next quarter of racing is set to kick-off Sunday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and has me looking forward to the unknown. Why is that? The second quarter of the season includes the All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, and if you don’t count it since it’s an exhibition event, concludes with the street race in Chicago.

North Wilkesboro and Chicago both are events I’m looking forward to, especially North Wilkesboro. I admit I didn’t start following NASCAR until a few years after the last NASCAR national-series race there in 1996. But I’m a history buff, and that includes being a student of NASCAR’s storied history.

The first quarter of the 2023 season has had its ups snd downs but I’m forecasting more ups in the second quarter. What can you say? I’m an optimist.

