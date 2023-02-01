Five tips to stay safe when racing

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Almost everyone can agree that motorsports are incredibly exciting. They make you feel like you’re living your life on the edge (which is partially true). Not only do many people like to do these sports whether professionally or just for fun, but there are also many fans of motorsports all over the world who even travel across seas to attend motorsports events.

The question is: why are motorsports like racing so exciting? They are exciting because of the adrenaline they produce in your body, whether you are just watching people racing or are the ones in the race. Also, there’s an exciting feeling about being a part of a huge crowd. However, many people are afraid of this sport because of how dangerous it can be. Honestly, it sure is a dangerous sport, but if you are cautious enough, you can do motorsports safely.

Here are tips on how to stay safe when racing…

1. Make sure that there are no issues with your racing car

Although this one seems like a no-brainer, many accidents happen in racing fields because of issues with racing cars, and these issues are not very visible–they’re often discovered after the accident. The condition of your racing car is a huge factor when it comes to your safety. So, you want to make sure that you don’t ignore your service schedule or maintenance.

If you hear an unusual noise or feel like there’s something wrong with the performance even if it is slight, perform a check-up on the car before you head to your next race. This is especially important if you have an older racing car because you don’t have as many safety features as the ones in the newer models.

2. Don’t go for races when you’re not feeling well

Certainly, winning a race is the combination of being a great racer and having a good racing car that performs well. But, being a great driver means that you are focused and your cognitive abilities are at their peak, which won’t happen if you are not feeling well or are not generally health-conscious.

Therefore, ensure that you are taking care of your health by doing the basic things and if you take medicine, ensure that you get a medical opinion from a professional.

3. Get rid of any potential distractions

This one is a no-brainer. If you are a racer, you understand that racing requires you to be at your peak physical and mental performance because of the amount of focus and endurance you need. Hence, if you suspect that anything can be potentially distracting you have to remove it from your sight because distractions can cause fatal accidents.

That is especially important when you are driving at high speeds. Because as a racer, you have to be focused on more than one thing while driving like communication, navigation, and system check gauges, so you don’t need anything additional. Ensure that you put driving first, and everything else can wait.

4. Drive at a speed that keeps you in control of the car

Something all drivers should know, even if they are not racers is that the key rule of safety is to drive at a speed where you control the car, not at a speed where the car controls you. The moment you’re not in control of you are car, is when you are at risk of accidents. Therefore, you need to ensure that you are driving at the right speed.

Everyone wants to win the race, but that doesn’t mean that you should drive with the highest speed possible throughout the entire racetrack. Even professionals understand that there’s a limit they should not cross because speeding can cause fatal accidents if you don’t when you should speed and when you shouldn’t.

5. Take care of your surroundings

Top racing drivers understand how important it is to be aware of their surroundings and what is happening around them. Not only is this important for having an edge over the other drivers, but also for safety. If you are going to speed at some point, ensure that this part of the track is suitable for this speed. Situational awareness matters tremendously. If you suspect that there have been hazards put intentionally on the racetrack, then you have the right to legally rise this issue. It is best to hire a personal injury lawyer if any of those hazards have caused you harm to ensure that you are well compensated for the damages done.