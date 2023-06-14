Garage 56 meets goal at Le Mans

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Garage 56 entry in the 24 Hours of Le Mans finished 39th, overall, in the endurance race on Sunday. The Camaro entry was a joint effort between NASCAR, Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports and Goodyear and had a roster of drivers that included seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button and two-time Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller. The car was based on the Next Gen car raced in the Cup Series.

“I feel like we had already captured the trophy right when they dropped the green flag,” Hendrick Motorsports Vice President of Competition Chad Knaus, who oversaw the Garage 56 program, said. “The thing I’m most proud of is that this wasn’t really anybody but a few people’s full-time job. Everybody accepted this task as a passion project and something that they wanted to participate in. And when you get people like that put together, you can do anything.”

The goal of the group was the finish the race. That goal was met.

The car suffered a driveline issue that resulted in nearly an hour-and-a-half spent in the garage in the final four hours of the race. The car returned to the track in 40th position, last among the cars still in the race.

Johnson was in the car at the end of the race after Rockenfeller started the race behind the wheel. The Garage 56 entry completed 285 laps in the 24-hour event. Johnson and Button ran 97 laps, apiece, and Rockenfeller ran 91 laps.

“My heart is full,” Johnson said. “For all the reasons we know – coming here with NASCAR, Hendrick, Chevrolet, Goodyear. Many of the people here working were on different teams that I won races and championships with. There were so many familiar faces, to have this experience was just off the charts. My bucket is full. I’m really happy.

“The fan reception – whether it was at the parade, or on the cool down lap just now. Even the corner marshals were going nuts. Everything was just incredible.”

The Garage 56 team also tops among the GTE class competition and fifth, overall, in a pit crew challenge June 6.

“It was actually our fastest stop of the day, so I would say I was surprised, but also very pleased,” Hendrick Motorsports Pit Crew Coach Evan Kureczka said. “You can tell the fans were very impressed with the fact that we were using a jack to jack the car up. You could see the smiles on their faces; we put on a great show for the fans.”

