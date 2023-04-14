Garage 56 testing continues at Sebring

By AMANDA VINCENT

Garage 56, a joint effort between NASCAR, Chevrolet, Goodyear and Hendrick Motorsports, will test at Sebring (Fla.) Raceway on April 17. The project is an entry in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race in France on June 10 and 11. The No. 24 Chevrolet will be driven by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson and sports car drivers Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller.

The No. 24 Camaro ZL1 is a modified version of the Next Gen car raced in the Cup Series. It will be in its own class, designed to highlight innovation.

The project got off the ground last year at Sebring and tested at the road course in February. It received its official Le Mans invitation in late February.

