Goodyear goes retro for Darlington NASCAR throwback

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR will celebrate its annual Throwback Weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway from May 12 through 14 with races for all three national series — Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck. As usual, the weekend will feature “throwback” paint schemes on most of the race vehicles. Goodyear also is going retro with its tires for all three series during the Darlington weekend that will culminate in the May 14 running of the Goodyear 400 by the Cup Series.

The sidewalls of the tires at Darlington will feature Goodyear’s Wingfoot logo that was created in 1898. The retro design commemorates Goodyear’s 125th anniversary. This year also marks NASCAR’s 75th anniversary.

“It’s exciting to be a part of this special weekend and acknowledge the distinctive relationship that two storied organizations like NASCAR and Goodyear share,” Goodyear Global Race Tires General Manager Stu Grant said. “The unique, first-of-its kind sidewall design is a fitting tribute to our remarkable history together and our shared passion for motorsports.”

