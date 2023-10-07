Hailie Deegan cements reputation for aggression at Indianapolis Raceway Park 

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 21: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #13 Ford Performance/KittyKatCoin Ford, walks the grid during practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway on July 21, 2023 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

In the 17th race of the NASCAR season, Ty Majeski came out on top in a thrilling race. The Indianapolis Raceway Park is one of the most electric racing venues in the country, and the most recent race did not disappoint by any stretch of the imagination. As Majeski won, Christian Eckes came in the runner-up spot. For Majeski’s teammate, though, Hailie Deegan, the race was disappointing, yet another notch on an increasingly interesting career profile.

Deegan has built a reputation for having an aggressive streak in her racing. However, her Friday night race could have gone better. As a Temecula native, we are pretty certain her racing style might encourage more than a few calls to the kind of car accident attorney Temecula has to offer!

Deegan has become known for her aggression during races and friendly, bubbly demeanor away from the driver’s seat. Having come in 2nd spot in the New Weston race at Eldora Speedway, she went into this race brimming with self-belief and optimism. Despite starting back on the 25th spot out of 36, she soon found herself involved in the race’s first caution when she got tangled up with Landen Lewis.

Shortly after a caution restart, though, Lewis and Deegan crashed into one another again, with her track colliding with a wall. The crash finished Hailie’s car for the race, though Landen was able to move on and finish the race in the 28th spot. For Deegan, though, it was a disappointment after such a high from her previous race. That aggressive streak, though, is one of many reasons fans enjoy watching Deegan take to the road.

Bright future expected; praise comes from Tony Stewart

One NASCAR expert who seems confident that Deegan will get even better is Tony Stewart.

Speaking about the ThorSport driver, Stewart spoke up for her when being interviewed by Kyle Dalton on the post-race circuit on Thursday, Speaking about the driver, the 52-year-old said: “That’s a one thing people don’t realize is that Hailie Deegan is one hell of a dirt driver. She’s the second there; she gonna put the pressure on. So, had to, tried to get some clean laps on the restart, reel em’ again and get going.”

Though the most recent race might not have gone as intended, it is clear that Deegan has plenty of fans within the NASCAR community. Her effervescent style and fearless desire to drive and take risks mark her as one of the upcoming generations of exciting drivers in the competition.

Deegan had kept the NASCAR legend within her sights during much of the previous race but found herself needing more room against the experience and craftiness of the 52-year-old. She noted: “I honestly think we were racing for second there. I think that was the best we were gonna get. He is just too good here. He is too consistent. And overall, I thought we were fast, but I don’t think we were as consistent as him.”

There is a lot of respect between the pair. For Deegan, the hope is that she can get back to form and aim for more high-spot finishes as opposed to an early crash-out in the next race.