Harrison Burton, Zane Smith already 2023 winners at Daytona

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR already has been well represented in Daytona Beach, Fla., in 2023. NASCAR Cup Series driver Harrison Burton and reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Zane Smith paired up to win the BMW M Endurance Challenge, the season-opening race of the 2023 IMSA Pilot Challenge season, on Jan. 27. They were the first NASCAR regulars to win the annual event, Hailie Deegan and Ben Rhodes, new teammates at ThorSport Racing in the Truck Series, finished third.

“I felt like I was a little bummed out early because we got shuffled back a little after the first pit stop,’’ Burton said. “It was taking me a little bit to get back to the lead, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to be the guy that lets the team down and not finish the race off like we should.’

“But a few restarts came our way, and I kinda shuffled my way through there. A lot of hard racing. Pretty similar to NASCAR racing, to be honest with you, the amount of bumping and aggressive dive bombs and stuff. I felt kinda home in that. That was fun.”

The team of Spencer Pumpelly, Jeroen Bleekemolen and Thomas Collingwood finished second in the four-hour, 380-mile event on the Daytona International Speedway road course. The runner-ups finished within 0.7 seconds of the leaders after 107 laps.

Rhodes recorded the fastest lap of the event.

Later in the weekend, Cup Series driver Austin Cindric was part of the team that finished 12th, overall, in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, joining Devlin Defrancesco, Pietro Fittipaldi and Eric Lux. They were sixth in the LMP2 class.

Smith, Rhodes and Deegan will return to Daytona, but on the superspeedway oval, for the Truck Series season-opener on Feb. 17. Smith hopes to join Burton and Cindric in the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19, if he qualifies for the race.

