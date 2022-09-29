Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson recently announced his retirement from full-time competition as a race car driver. He retired from full-time NASCAR competition at the end of the 2022 season but has competed in IndyCar the last two seasons — part-time in 2021 and full-time in 2022.

Although Johnson is retiring from full-time competition, he’s not completely closing the door on competition. Carvana, Johnson’s IndyCar sponsor, has, reportedly, told the driver it will back him in whatever races he decides to contest.

“I’ve got a blank sheet of paper, and we can now see what opportunities exist and start making a calendar,” Johnson said, as quoted by the Associated Press.

Johnson has expressed interest in being a part of a three driver team to pilot a special Hendrick Motorsports entry in next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. That car would be in its own class in an exhibition run.

Johnson raced for Hendrick Motorsports throughout his Cup Series career with a three-race schedule in 2021 and full-time competition from 2002 through his 2020 retirement. He won a record-matching seven championships, including a record five-straight between 2006 and 2010. His other two series titles came in 2013 and 2016. He won 83 races in 686 starts.

Johnson drove for Chip Ganassi Racing in the NTT IndyCar Series, limiting his 2021 schedule to road and street courses before going full-time in 2022. In 29 races, he posted a best finish of fifth at Iowa Speedway this year.

Johnson is open to running the Indy-Charlotte double, competing in IndyCar’s Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series race at Charlotte. (N.C.) Motor Speedway on the same day in May.

“You know me and endurance sports, and the double sounds awesome,” Johnson said. “I’ve always had this respect for the guys who have done the double. I would say it is more of a respect thing than a bucket-list item, and I’d love to put some energy into that idea and see if I can pull it off.”

Johnson is a four-time Coca-Cola 600 winner, including three-consecutive wins of NASCAR’s longest race between 2003 and 2005.

Johnson also has expressed interest in the 2023 Cup Series street race in Chicago, the first street-course race for NASCAR’s top series.

