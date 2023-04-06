Jonathan Davenport attempts NASCAR Cup, Truck debuts

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dirt late model racer Jonathan Davenport plans to make NASCAR debuts twice over this weekend on a dirt surface at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. He plans to make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut Saturday night and his NASCAR Cup Series debut Sunday night.

Davenport will attempt to qualify a No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet for the Truck Series race.

“I’m really excited to run for Spire Motorsports in the truck race and make one of the biggest weekends of my racing career even bigger,” Davenport said. “Being able to get in a truck for a team that has proven they can get it done will only boost my confidence for the weekend. With the added track time in the Nutrien Ag Solutions No. 7 Silverado, hopefully, it’ll shorten my learning curve for both races.”

Davenport has a deal with Kaulig Racing to pilot the No. 13 Chevrolet in Sunday’s Cup Series race.

“Jonathan Davenport is an all time favorite of mine because of how well he has done in his dirt racing career,” Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice said. “I’m super excited to have his side of dirt racing intermix with NASCAR and see what he can do in one of our Kaulig Racing Chevrolets. He’s a great guy, a great racer, and we’re looking forward to making our relationship with Nutrien Ag Solutions deeper.”

Davenport already is a two-time Bristol winner in dirt late-model competition.He also is a three-time Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series champion, including back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019. He won his other championship in 2015. Davenport also won the 2022 XR Super Series championship.

