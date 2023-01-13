Kevin Harvick’s career full of highlights

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 19: NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at Clutch Studios on January 19, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kevin Harvick, who announced on Thursday his retirement from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition, effective at the end of the 2023 season, will, most definitely, go down as one of the best in NASCAR history. Don’t be surprised if he’s a first-ballot NASCAR Hall of Famer in a few years. Harvick’s career, first with Richard Childress Racing and, then, with Stewart-Haas Racing, has been full of memorable moments. Below, are a few that quickly came to my mind.

First win (Atlanta 2001): Harvick was only supposed to run a limited Cup Series schedule in 2001, but Dale Earnhardt’s death from a last-lap crash in that season’s season-opening Daytona 500 fast-forwarded Harvick’s career somewhat. While continuing his plan of contending for and winning the NASCAR Xfinity (then-Busch) Series championship, Harvick also took on the full Cup Series schedule, beginning with the second race of the season, after Richard Childress Racing’s iconic No. 3 Chevrolet was changed to a No. 29.

Harvick gave bereaved Earnhardt fans and RCR team members something to cheer about with two wins that season, the first at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Ironically, that Atlanta race was Harvick’s third-career Cup race and the finish, with Jeff Gordon in second, looked very similar to an Earnhardt/Bobby Labonte one-two at Atlanta a year earlier.

Harvick also was 2001 Cup Rookie-of-the-Year.

Championship season (2014): The 2014 Cup Series season was a year of change for Harvick. He left the familiar confines of RCR for Stewart-Haas Racing, co-owned by friend Tony Stewart, to drive the No. 4. The move to SHR was successful right from the start. He won five races that season, beginning with the second race with his new team (Phoenix Raceway), on his way to the series title — his first and the second for SHR.

Harvick swept Phoenix that year, also winning the penultimate race of the season. Additional wins came at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway before he capped off the season with a win in the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Mastery of Phoenix Raceway: Speaking of his 2014 Phoenix sweep, Harvick was a master of Phoenix Raceway, winning there nine times, most of any driver.

Harvick’s 2014 sweep wasn’t his first at Phoenix, as he first pulled of the feat with RCR in 2006. He also won there in the penultimate races of the 2012 and 2013 seasons, making his second win of the 2014 season at the track his third-straight win of that particular race. His two Phoenix wins of 2014 also were parts of a four-race winning streak there and a period that included five Phoenix wins in six races there.

Harvick last won at Phoenix in 2018.

Dominance of 2020: The 2020 season was a season for the ages, I guess you could say. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the season was put on pause and turned upside-down with schedule changes. Even so, the season was completed, albeit without fans. Meanwhile, Harvick continued his winning ways. Actually, he won even more than usual.

Harvick won eight races in 2018, but he topped that stat in 2020 with a series-leading nine wins. Denny Hamlin was the only driver to come close to Harvick in the wins column that season, claiming seven wins of his own.The odd schedule in an attempt to compete 36 races amid a pandemic included a few doubleheader weekends. Harvick’s wins tally included a weekend sweep at Michigan International Speedway at Brooklyn. He came close to weekend sweeps at Darlington and Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. — following a win with a third-place finish at Darlington and finishing second after winning at Pocono. Had Harvick won the second race at Pocono, he would’ve notched three-consecutive victories, as he won, again, the next race weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Despite Harvick and Hamlin combining to win 16 of 36 races in 2020, Chase Elliott was celebrated as champion.

Snaps winless streak: Harvick went from feast to famine, so to speak, after 2020. After the best season without a title of his career, Harvick went winless in 2021. Actually, the winless streak significantly carried over to 2022, dragging on through the first 22 races of that season. He finally broke through at Michigan.

Harvick, then, proved that Michigan win wasn’t a fluke, as he put together two wins in-a-row, proving victorious the following week at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

The two wins got Harvick into the playoffs that began a few weeks later, but just as the previous year-and-a-half were a struggle, the 2022 playoffs were dismal. He was eliminated in round one and ended the season 15th in the driver standings.

I don’t think Harvick has anything else to prove in NASCAR. He’s a Cup Series champion and, like I said before, one of the best to strap into a stock car. That doesn’t mean this one last ride will be a throwaway season. Harvick has proven he still has “it” in recent memory, and I have a feeling we’ll see more of “it” in 2023. Buckle up, and enjoy the ride.

