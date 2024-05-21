Kyle Larson qualifies fifth at Indy

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson is planning the Indianapolis 500/Coca-Cola 600 double on Sunday. On My 19, he qualified fifth for his first Indy 500.

“Oh, it’s awesome! It just makes it all mean something more,” Larson said. “To be lined up on the second row of the Indianapolis 500 is pretty crazy. Yeah, I just can’t believe it, really. I thought if we could make the fast-12, that would be exceeding expectations. To qualify as well as we did yesterday, and then, get into the fast-six today was unbelievable. Happy with how it’s gone, so far there, and now, I look forward to, hopefully, get better in race trim.”

On May 18, Larson was sixth-fastest at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to be one of 12 drivers who advanced to day two of qualifying for IndyCar’s biggest race with a shot to claim the pole.

After Indy obligations May 19, Larson flew to North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on Sunday evening for the NASCAR All-Star Race. He helicoptered from IMS to the Indianapolis airport, flew to North Wilkesboro and, then, took another helicopter to NWS. He arrived at the site of the All-Star Race about half-an-hour before driver introductions.

After starting the All-Star Race in the back because of a driver change (Kevin Harvick qualified Larson’s car on Friday), Larson finished the 200-lap exhibition event in fourth.

“Yeah, I thought we were in great position, there,” Larson said. “Got to fourth pretty quickly; got to third pretty quickly. I thought I could just be patient. I built really loose for a little while, and then, they started kind of inching away from me. I moved up, and I was kind of hanging on from there. I was surprised that the guys that didn’t pit were as strong as they were. I thought we were going to be in the best position, there, to win.

“Hats off to the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy team. I know they had a lot of work this week, having Kevin practice, swap seats and everything back to where I could drive it. Proud to go back and forth and have a shot to win.”

Qualifying at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600, the NASCAR leg and final leg of Larson’s Sunday double, is scheduled for Saturday evening.

