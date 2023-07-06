Man dies setting up for Chicago street race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Duane Tabinski, 53, doed of electrocution the morning of June 30 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago after his work in setting up for the NASCAR Chicago street-race weekend.

“We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident,” a statement from race organizers read. “We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones.”

According to an Associated Press article, Tabinski was contracted by NASCAR to install audio equipment for the race weekend that included The Loop 121 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on July 1 and culminated in the running of the Grant Park 220 by the NASCAR Cup Series on July 2. Both races were the first-ever street-car races for their respective series.

The race weekend was plagued by lightning and record rainfall.

The NASCAR race weekend in downtown Chicago also included an arrest for driving on the temporary NASCAR course.

A 46-year-old man was taken into custody at 9:01 p.m. July 1 in the 1200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive after driving on the race track. He is believed to have accessed the course by breaking through a barrier.

The driver of a yellow C8 Corvette was, then, charged with negligent driving, lack of a valid registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.