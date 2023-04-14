NASCAR adds five to Greatest Driver list

By AMANDA VINCENT

Over the course of this week, NASCAR has announced its first five additions to its Greatest Drivers list, beginning with Tony Stewart prior to the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

“It’s a huge honor,” Stewart said on the FOX broadcast of the Bristol race. “I mean, can you think of all the drivers in 75 years that have competed in the NASCAR Cup Series? It’s truly an honor just to be a part of that category in that group of people. There’s a lot of drivers in there that I’ve looked up to for a long time and still look up to.”

The stock-car racing sanctioning body is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and is celebrating by adding 25 drivers to the list of 50 Greatest Drivers announced for the 50th anniversary in 1998 to bring the list to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers. So far this week, Kasey Kahne, Randy LaJoie, Mike Stefanik and Kyle Larson also were added to the list.

LIST OF NASCAR’S 50 GREATEST DRIVERS FROM 1998

Late last week, NASCAR announced it would revel five drivers per week for the next five weeks, leading into the throwback weekend at Darlington (S.C.) next month.

Stewart is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Beginning his Cup-level career with Joe Gibbs Racing in 1999, he claimed Rooke-of-the-Year honors with three wins in his first season. He won championships in 2002 and 2005 before moving on to become part owner of Stewart-Haas Racing in 2009. In 2011, he became the first owner/driver to win a Cup title since Alan Kulwicki in 1992.

In all, Stewart won 49 races in 618 Cup Series starts before retiring from NASCAR competition as a driver at the end of the 2016 season.

Kahne also was a star at the Cup level. He began his Cup Series career in 2004 with Evernham Motorsports, which eventually became Gillett Evernham Motorsports. He also drove for Petter Enterprises before heading to Red Bull Racing to bide his time before his ride opened up at Hendrick Motorsports in 2012. Kahne ended his NASCAR career at Leavine Family Racing before retiring for health reasons during the 2018 season.

Kahne won 18 Cup series races in 529 starts, including six in 2006. His championship best finish was fourth in 2012.

LaJoie made his name in the NASCAR Busch (now-Xfinity) Series. In 350 races between 1986 and 2006, he won 15 times. LaJoie won back-to-back series titles in 1996 and 1997. Those two seasons also were his two winningest with five wins each year.

LaJoie drove for several car owners throughout his Xfinity career, including himself. He won his titles while driving for Bill Baumgardner. Other car owners for whom LaJoie drive in the series included Frank Cicci, Dick Moroso, Dennis Shoemaker, James Finch, Ex Evans and Armando Fitz.

“I got chills,” LaJoie said on his son Corey LaJoie’s podcast after finding out about his inclusion on the list. “Damn, that’s cool. That’s way cool. You don’t wake up when you’re 10 years old and racing go-karts and think you’re going to get something like this. That’s pretty damn badass.”

Stefanik made NASCAR national starts in the Xfinity and Truck series, 26 in each, but modified racing was where he really made his mark. He won 74 times in 453 Whelen Modified Tour races between 1985 and 2014. He won seven championships in the series, including back-to-back titles in 1997 and 1998 and 2001 and 2002. He also won Whelen Modified Tour championships 1989, 1991 and 2006.

In all, Stefanik won nine NASCAR titles. His other two championships came in the K&N Pro Series East, simultaneous to a couple of his modified championship in 1997 and 1998.

Larson is one of NASCAR’s current greats as drivers of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Cup Series. Former NASCAR team owner Chip Ganassi introduced Larson to the Cup Series in 2013, and then, Larson joined HMS ahead of the 2021 season. That first season with Hendrick was Larson’s best in the Cup Series, to date, with a series-leading 10 wins and the 2021 Cup Series title.

Larson is a 20-time winner in 303 Cup Series starts, so far, including one victory in the first eight races, so far, in 2023.

