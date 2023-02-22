NASCAR approves rain tires for some short tracks

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 30: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 DeWalt Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR’s three national series (Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck) are prepared to raice on wet tracks at more than road courses in 2023. Wet-weather tires have been approved for use on some short tracks this season.

The new tires are different than the “rain tires” that have been used on road courses for several years and have been approved by NASCAR for “limited use.” According to NASCAR Sr. Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer, the tires won’t be used to race in the rain for any length of time on short tracks but will allow for racing sooner than would be possible if tracks had to be dried completely.

“Our goal here is to get back to racing as soon as possible,” Sawyer said, as quoted in a Motorsport.com article. “If there is an opportunity to get cars or trucks on the race track and speed up the process to get back to racing, that’s what our goal is.“

The oval rain tires, tested at Martinsville and Richmond speedways in Virginia last year and were available for use at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash earlier this month. There was no rain in LA during the Clash, so the tires were not needed.

The oval rain tires also will be available for possible use by NASCAR national-level races at Martinsville, Richmond, Indianapolis Raceway Park, the Milwaukee (Wis.) Mile, New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. Teams have been instructed to be prepared to race in wet conditions at those tracks with a package that also includes windshield wipers, lights and mud flaps.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).