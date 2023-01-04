NASCAR begins 75th celebration at Rose Parade

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR entered a float in Monday’s 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif. It was the first float in the yearly parade for the stock-car racing sanctioning body in celebration of its 75th anniversary season this year. The float won the award for Most Outstanding Depiction of National Treasures &Traditions.

The float theme was “Always Forward” and featured replicas of cars driven by NASCAR legends and Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty and Jeff Gordon. Petty rode on the float, along with NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth.

“Nobody embodies the rich history of our sport more than Richard Petty,” NASCAR Vice President of Marketing Services Patrick Rogers said ahead of the parade. “He’s not only ‘The King,’ but an icon recognized around the world as one of the greatest athletes of all time. It’s an incredible honor to have him represent NASCAR on our float, and I know our fans in California will love this opportunity to hail NASCAR royalty in person.”

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season will begin with the Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 5. The first official race will be the 2023 Daytona 500 on Feb. 19.

