NASCAR Clash fix — return to exclusivity

The second edition of the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 5 had somewhat of a demolition-derby feel, especially in the second half of the 150-lap exhibition event. I’m not ready to throw in the towel on the venue, though. Instead, I think other changes are in order.

Maybe NASCAR should go back to making the Clash an exclusive event, as in not letting everyone enter. Sure, the race field for the main event was whittled down to 27 cars through preliminary heat races, but that’s still a larger race field than the event had when it was a race, primarily, for previous season pole winners.

Back when NASCAR limited Clash entry to approximately 20 cars, the race field may have looked somewhat paltry on the big Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. But on a track that’s a lot closer to a quarter-mile, maybe 20 cars would be perfect.

I think the issue, here, is the size of the race field. Maybe 27 cars are just too many on such a small circuit. And, really, the fix for that is simple — exclusivity. Just go back to making it a race for pole winners. Problem solved — maybe.

