NASCAR community remembers Sherry Pollex

By AMANDA VINCENT

During the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24, NASCAR Cup Series cars carried decals honoring the memory of Sherry Pollex. Pollex, ex-girlfriend of Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. and daughter of former NASCAR team owner Greg Pollex, died the morning of Sept. 17, 2023, at the age of 44 after a nine-year battle with ovarian cancer.

“Although there are no words to express our sadness, we take solace in the fact that Sherry is no longer suffering and has been taken back in the arms of the Lord,” a statement from the Pollex family read. “As we all know, Sherry lived her life to the fullest as she influenced thousands, if not millions, of people through her own personal journey. Her love for her family, Catwalk kids who she adored and her friends will last forever.

“Please join our family in thanking God for giving us Sherry; she’s such an incredible expression of love that will live on. We will continue her legacy of love and caring for those in need as she will always be alive in our hearts.”

Pollex championed cancer-related causes, especially those related to childhood and ovarian cancers through her work with the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and SherryString.com. That work included her yearly Catwalk for a Cause charity fundraising event. Her efforts led to the Sherry Strong Integrative Medicine Oncology Clinic at Novant Health in Charlotte, N.C.

Pollex and Truex were recipients of the National Motorsports Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award for outstanding contributions to the sport of stock-car racing in 2017.

“NASCAR is saddened to learn of the passing of Sherry Pollex, whose fight against cancer and determination to help others through the Sherry Strong Foundation, was an inspiration to all who knew her. NASCAR and the NASCAR Foundation’s thoughts and prayers are with Sherry’s family and friends,” a statement from NASCAR read.

Pollex was a graduate of Florida State University and founder of Lavendar Boutique in Mooresville, N.C. She remained owner of Lavendar until 2021.

NASCAR Xfinity Series team Sam Hunt Racing and driver Connor Mosack will honor Pollex with a special pain scheme on the No. 24 Toyota at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval on Oct. 7. Pollex’s brother-in-law Fuz Burgdoff will be car chief.

