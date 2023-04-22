NASCAR continues to add to Greatest Drivers list

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR continued to add to its list of All-time Greatest Drivers this week with the addition of five drivers — Sterling Marlin, Greg Biffle, Ryan Newman, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott.

In celebration of its 75th anniversary this season, NASCAR gradually is revealing a list of 75 All-time Greatest Drivers. The first 50 on the list were on a list of 50 All-time Greatest Drivers announced in 1998 to celebrate NASCAR’s 50th anniversary. The sanctioning body began adding five more to the list per week last week with additions of Tony Stewart, Kasey Kahne, Randy LaJoie, Mike Stefanik and Kyle Larson.

ORIGINAL LIST OF NASCAR 50 ALL-TIME GREATEST DRIVERS



Elliott and Hamlin are among NASCAR’s current greats, as both still are regulars in the NASCAR Cup Series. And Elliott joins father Bill Elliott on the list. Bill Elliott is on the original list of 50.



Chase Elliott still is in the fairly early stages of his career, running a partial Cup Series schedule in 2015 before going full-time in the series in 2016. He drives the No. 9 made famous by his father.



Elliott won the Cup Series championship in 2021 and is the winner of 18 races in 260 Cup Series starts. He also won the NASCAR Xfinity Series title in 2014 and finished first or second in that series’ standings in both his full-time seasons there.

“I’m humbled to even be considered for this list,” Elliott (@ChaseElliott) tweeted. “It’s a great honor that I don’t take lightly. There’s still much work left to be done.”



Hamlin, who is considered, perhaps, one of the best in the Cup Series without a championship, has been with Joe Gibbs Racing throughout his career. After a partial schedule in 2004, he went full-time as the driver of the JGR No. 11 in 2005.



Hamlin won twice in his rookie season by sweeping Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. He has gone on to win 48 times in 623 races, so far, including a personal best eight times in 2010.

“Results Instrumental,” Hamlin (@DennyHamlin) tweeted. “Thank you @NASCAR and the France family for the call today. It’s a huge honor that I won’t take lightly.”



Marlin was in the prime of his career when a crash at Kansas Speedway in the 29th race of the 2002 season put Marlin out of his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing entry the rest of that season and cut his run to a possible run to a Cup Series title short. He led the points standings most of that season until he was replaced by Jamie McMurray to finish the year.

Marlin returned to the Cup Series the following season and raced for other teams. He last raced a partial schedule in 2009. His 748-career starts, dating back to 1976, included 10 wins.



Biffle made his name in all three of NASCAR’s national series and with team owner Jack Roush. He won championships in both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck and Xfinity series. He won the Truck Series championship in 2000, his third season in the series. Two years later, Biffle was Xfinity Series champion.



Although Biffle didn’t add a Cup title to his resume, he still was successful in NASCAR’s top series. Of his 56 wins across NASCAR’s national divisions, 19 came at the Cup level since 2002. His last full-time season in the Cup Series, or any division of NASCAR, for that matter, was 2016.



Newman burst onto the NASCAR national stage through Team Penske’s ABC program that included partial schedules in the ARCA, Busch (now-Xfinity) and Cup Series before going full-time in the Cup Series for Penske in 2002.



Newman claimed the first of his 18-career Cup Series win in his rookie season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon en route to bettering eventual seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson for 2002 Cup Series Rookie-of-the Year honors.



The driver who became known as “Rocket Man” for his pole-winning prowess also raced for Stewart-Haas Racing, Richard Childress Racing and Roush Fenway Racing before exiting NASCAR at the end of the 2021 season with 725-career series starts. In addition to his 18 wins, he also notched 51 poles.



