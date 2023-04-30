By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has postponed the Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway until noon ET Monday because of rain at the track Sunday and the weather forecast showing more rain throughout the Sunday.

The race originally was scheduled for an approximate 2 p.m. ET start Sunday, but on Friday, NASCAR moved the start time to 1 p.m. because of the forecast.

After a practice session Saturday, a heavy mist resulted in the cancellation of Cup Series qualifying Saturday. Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell will start on the front row Monday.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).