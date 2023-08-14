NASCAR Cup: 2024 Hall of Fame inductees chosen

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus and Donnie Allison will be 2024 inductees into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Johnson and Knaus were chosen from among 10 individuals on a modern-era ballot and Allison from among five individuals on a pioneer ballot. They will be inducted on Jan. 19.

Together, driver Johnson and crew chief Knaus won seven NASCAR Cup Series championships with the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team. That stat ties Johnson with inaugural Hall of Fame inductees Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most premier series titles by a driver. Knaus’ seven championships as a crew chief is one less than record-holder Dale Inman, NASCAR Hall of Famer and Petty’s longtime crew chief.

Johnson and Knaus’ seven championships include five-consecutive between 2006 and 2010, a record for both drivers and crew chiefs.

“I wouldn’t say there was doubt, but it was great to hear my name called,” Johnson said. “They had so many key moments to this 19-year career I had, which have led to this opportunity in the Hall, and those emotions just started running through my brain, through my mind. And then, right in front of me, was Brooke and Chad (Knaus), and to see so many images with Chad and I together, I’m like, ‘Oh, gosh, I hope he gets in, right?’ That’s the other component to this that I was really hopeful for. A lot of very deserving names on the ballot. I am a bit biased and very thankful that Chad and I are going in together.”

Johnson was selected on 93 percent of the ballots for modern-era selections and Knaus 81 percent. Allison was selected on 53 percent of the pioneer-era ballots.

Allison was the 1957 premier series Rookie-of-the-Year. He won 10 times in 242 races between 1966 and 1988, including three wins in 1970.

Another claim to fame is Allison’s fight with Cale Yarborough at the end of the 1979 Daytona 500, the first NASCAR race with live flag-to-flag coverage on national television. Allison’s brother Bobby Allison also got involved in the incident. Yarborough and Bobby Allison already are in the Hall of Fame.

“I felt like, maybe, one day down the road, I might get inducted,” Allison said. “It’s probably the culmination of a lot of hard work, a lot of luck, and a lot of patience by that lady (wife, Pat) sitting right back there.”

Also, Janet Guthrie was selected as recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

Guthrie was a racing pioneer in the 1970s. After contesting the World 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in 1976, she became the first woman to run the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 in 1977.

Guthrie made 33 NASCAR premier-series starts, resulting in five top-10s. She was one of the first inductees into the International Women’s Sports Hall of Fame.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on X (formerly Twitter) @autoracingdaily.