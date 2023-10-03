NASCAR Cup: 2024 schedule includes Iowa, Indy oval

By AMANDA VINCENT

Iowa Speedway in Newton will host its first, ever, NASCAR Cup Series race in 2024. The race, scheduled for June 16, will be the headliner of a race weekend that also will include the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series.

“Today’s announcement is an exciting one for NASCAR and for race fans in the state of Iowa,” NASCAR Sr. Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy Ben Kennedy said. “They have long sought a NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, and we’re happy to deliver that for them. We fully expect this to be one of the most highly-anticipated dates on the 2024 schedule and an amazing weekend of NASCAR racing in the Hawkeye State.”

The ARCA race will be June 14 and the Xfinity race June 15.

“This is a dream come true,” former Cup Series driver and Iowa Speedway co-founder and designer Rusty Wallace said. “This track was built with the intent of hosting a NASCAR Cup Series race one day, and to finally see it come together is a testament to the tenacity of the great race fans in Iowa.”

Iowa Speedway hosted the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck series between 2009 and 2019 but has been absent from NASCAR national-series schedules the last four seasons. ARCA has raced at the track nearly every year since Iowa Speedway opened in 2006.

NASCAR has owned Iowa Speedway since 2013. The stock-car racing sanctioning body also owns ARCA.

NASCAR national-series schedules for 2024 haven’t been released, yet, but some other schedule changes already have been announced.The Xfinity and Cup series will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval next season (July 20 and 21) after a few years of races on the IMS road course — the last three seasons for Cup and four for Xfinity.



The first Brickyard 400 on the IMS oval was held in 1994. The Xfinity Series started racing there in 2012 after moving from the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park short track.



Also, the NASCAR All-Star Race (May 19) will be hosted by North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway for the second-consecutive season in 2024, but next year’s exhibition event will run on a repaved surface.



Changes on the 2024 Xfinity Series schedule include the removal to Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. That tack hosted the series yearly since 2010. It also hosted the Cup Series in 2021 and 2022.



