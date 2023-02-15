NASCAR Cup: 23XI Racing transitions to its own pit crews

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 06: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald’s Toyota, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 06, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 23XI Racing team will have its own pit crews for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season instead of contracting crews from Joe Gibbs Racing for the No. 23 Toyota of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and the No. 45 of Tyler Reddick. The team still has a technical alliance with JGR, though.

Josh Shipplett is the new 23XI Racing pit crew coach. He doesn’t have pit coaching experience but is an experienced pit-crew member. He was a tire carrier on 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin’s pit crew at Joe Gibbs Racing before working on one of 23XI’s pot crews last year.

“Coaching opportunities in this series don’t come available every day,” Shipplett said, as quoted in an NBC Sports article. “To be able to do it from scratch and build something the way that 23XI believed in and I also believed in, I knew it was going to be hard, but in my thoughts it would have been a lot harder to go somewhere else and change a philosophy they already had.

“To have this opportunity to start from new and have the coaching opportunity was something that probably wasn’t going to happen, so I had to jump on it.”

Shipplett has three Daytona 500 wins as a tire carrier — in 2011 with driver Trevor Bayne at Wood Brothers Racing and in 2019 and 2020 with Hamlin’s No. 11 JGR team.

Wallace’s 2023 pit crew lineup will consist of front tire changer Austin Dickey, rear tire changer Adam Hartman, tire carrier Brad Donaghy, jackman Jordan Paige and fueler Josh Pech.

Reddick’s crew will include front tire changer Houston Stamper, rear tire changer Brian Bottlemy, tire carrier Wade Moore, jackman Nathan Ricketts and fueler Brian Dheel.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).