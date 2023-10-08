NASCAR Cup: A.J. Allmendinger plays spoiler at Roval

By AMANDA VINCENT

An emotional A.J. Allmendinger emerged from his car as the first non-playoff driver to win through the first six races of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Sunday in the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. It was Allmendinger’s third-career win, his first since 2021.

“My mom and dad, all my family and friends, those people see how much anguish and how much I put it on my shoulders when we’re struggling. It just means the world,” Allmendinger said. “I hate crying right now, but it’s a freaking Cup race, man. You don’t know when it’s ever going to happen again.”

William Byron finished second after passing Kyle Busch for the position on a lap-100 restart that followed the seventh and final caution of the race that came out when Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s car caught fire on a lap-97 restart from a lap-94 caution for a Daniel Suarez spin.

Busch finished third but was eliminated from championship contention at the Roval, the final race of the round of 12, after heading into the race among the 12 playoff drivers.

Also eliminated from the playoffs were Ross Chastain, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., and Brad Keselowski. Chastain’s elimination also came despite a top-10 finish Sunday. He finished 10th. Wallace finished 16th and Keselowski 18th. Both Wallace and Keselowski served penalties for missing chicanes in the race — Keselowski for missing the front stretch chicane on lap 17 and Wallace for missing the back chicane on lap 88.

“It’s not the day we wanted, for sure, but we’ve got a lot to be proud of,” Keselowski said. “We kept clawing, and it just wasn’t enough today. I felt like I could have done a few things better, and obviously, it’s frustrating when you don’t advance and you don’t get what you want out of the day, but we’ve got a lot of great things going on, and we’ll learn from it and come back stronger.”

Drivers joining Texas Motor Speedway winner Byron and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway race winner Ryan Blaney in the next round of the playoffs include Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick.

“That’s big. It’s huge for our organization and for our season and just to see the progression of what we’ve been able to accomplish,” Buescher said. “We talked about our goals a lot this season, and they were to win races, to make it into the playoffs and to make it to Phoenix. We’re not here to be a placeholder in the playoffs, and we’re proving that’s the case. I’m really proud of that. This round did not come without its own challenges, but onto the next one. I’m looking forward to going out to Vegas.”

Allmendinger dominated the second half of the 109-lap Roval race after taking the lead from Busch on lap-58. Allmendinger pitted from the lead under green on lap 71 but cycled back to the lead after the round of stops completed during a lap-76 caution for Denny Hamlin.

After a relatively incident-free first half, the yellow flag waved five times after lap 75. Other cautions included one on lap 80 for Michael McDowell and Erik Jones and another on lap 85 for Andy Lally.

Reddick won the first of two 25-lap stages after starting on the pole and leading the entire stage. Wallace was second at stage-end.

Reddick was among a handful of drivers who stayed out on the race track the entire stage instead of pitting under green late in the stage. Bell, though, gave up second in the running order to pit and still finished the stage in fifth.

After the first round of stops completed under yellow after stage one, Bell cycled up to the race lead.

Chase Elliott won the second stage that ended under caution on lap 50. The yellow flag waved for the first time for an on-track incident for Josh Bilicki on lap 48.

Elliott, like most of the race field, was going to pit under green before the stage, but the Bilicki caution came out, resulting in the closure of pit road, just as Elliott was about to head for pit road.

Elliott, instead, pitted under yellow after the end of stage two. Busch cycled to the lead and Ty Gibbs second after the second round of stops completed.

Gibbs finished the race in fourth, and Joey Logano rounded out the top-five. Other top-10 finishers included Reddick in sixth, Chris Buescher seventh, Alex Bowman eighth and Elliott in ninth.

With Elliott’s ninth-place finish, his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team advanced to the next round in the owner playoffs.