NASCAR Cup: A.J. Allmendinger to make 400th start

By AMANDA VINCENT

When the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag Sunday at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, A.J. Allmendinger will make his 400th-career NASCAR Cup Series start.

Allmendinger’s first Cup Series start came at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway with Red Bull Racing in 2007. After a couple of part-time seasons, he, then, raced full-time in the series between 2009 and 2018 for teams including Richard Petty Motorsports, Team Penske and JTG-Daugherty Racing.

Allmendinger has returned to the series full-time this season as driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet after racing for the team full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and part-time at the Cup level the last two years.

Allmendinger is a two-time winner in the Cup Series, most recently in 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with Kaulig in 2021. His other win came with JTG-Daugherty Racing at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) in 2014.

Allmendinger has a best finish of sixth in the season-opening Daytona 500 in the five races, so far, this season. He is 17th in the driver points standings.

Last year’s race at COTA, the first at the track for the Cup Series, was among the races on Allmendinger’s partial schedule. He finished 33rd, one lap down, after going from the top-five to out of contention in a physical overtime.

“Obviously, last year, we had a really good shot to win the race,” Allmendinger said. “It’s a completely different year with a completely different package. Hopefully, we’ll unload close to what we had last year and just build off of that as the weekend goes on. New way of racing without stages there, so you have to qualify well and try to run up front, because there isn’t much you can do strategy-wise. We know this is a weekend we can run up front, score good points and, hopefully, give ourselves the chance to win, which is the ultimate goal.”

