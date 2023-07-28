NASCAR Cup: A.J. Allmendinger skips practice, qualifying at Richmond for Xfinity race at Road America

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 28: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, (R) and AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Action Industries Chevrolet, talk on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 28, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series regular A.J. Allmendinger plans to contest Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., from behind the wheel of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. As a result, he’ll miss NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s Cup race there. Derek Kraus will drive Allmendinger’s No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in Cup practice and qualifying at Richmond.

The driver change in the No. 16 between qualifying and the race at Richmond will require Allmendinger to drop to the back for the start of the Cup race. Kraus’ qualifying attempt will affect the team’s pit selection.

“Some people won’t understand it, but at the end of the day, we don’t care,” Allmendinger said, as quoted by NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass. “This is what we want to do.”

Allmendinger is 17th in the Cup Series points standings and is winless this season with five races remaining in the regular season before the 16-driver playoffs get underway.

Allmendinger’s 17-career Xfinity Series include 11 on road courses and a win at Road America in 2013.

