NASCAR Cup: Alan Gustafson hits milestone at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway was Alan Gustafson’s 650th race as a NASCAR Cup Series crew chief. As crew chief for Chase Elliott, Gustafson led the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team to a 12th-place finish at Talladega.

“For this to be my 19th season and just to survive this long in this sport and continue to be competitive, it’s a big deal to me,” Gustafson said ahead of the Talladega race. “There’s been a lot of great people I’ve met over the years that have had a major impact on my career here at Hendrick, from Mr. (Rick) Hendrick, himself, to Terry Labonte and Gary DeHart to both Jeffs (Jeff Gordon and Jeff Andrews). I really appreciate those relationships. To me, having the success and accomplishments is great, but really, it’s the people and the relationships I’ve made that make me enjoy my job the most. So, yeah, this weekend will be really cool. I’m looking forward to it.”

Gustafson has been a Cup-level crew chief at Hendrick Motorsports since 2005 and has been paired with Elliott since 2016, Elliott’s first full season in the Cup Series. Gustafson and Elliott have 18 wins together, including five last season and five in 2020. Their five wins in 2020 led to the 2020 Cup Series championship.

In all, Gustafson has 38 wins as a Cup crew chief — the first with Kyle Busch in 2005. He also has worked with drivers including Casey Mears, Mark Martin and Jeff Gordon at HMS and and won races with Martin and Gordon.

When Elliott missed six races earlier this season because of a snowboarding accident, Gustafson worked with substitute drivers Josh Berry and Jordan Anderson. He led Berry to a career-best finish of second at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).