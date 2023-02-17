NASCAR Cup: Alex Bowman inks extension with Hendrick

By AMANDA VINCENT

Alex Bowman has signed a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports to keep himself behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series through the 2026 season. HMS also signed a five-year extension with Bowman’s primary sponsor Ally to extend that deal through 2028.

“We’re thrilled to extend with Alex, who is one of NASCAR’s most exciting young stars,” Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said. “In addition to being hugely talented, he has incredible passion and commitment that set him apart. He’s a proven winner, and I don’t know of anyone who has worked harder to reach this level. The opportunity to continue our relationships with Alex and everyone at Ally is a great way to kick off 2023. It’s a tremendous combination.”

After substituting for an injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the second half of the 2016 season, Bowman became the full-time driver of the No. 88 Hendrick Chevrolet in 2018, upon Earnhardt’s retirement. Bowman, then, became driver of the No. 48 at HMS in 2021, after seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson retired from full-time Cup Series competition.

Bowman has seven wins with Hendrick and has made the playoffs all five full-time seasons with the organization, so far. He recorded one win last year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“It’s hard to put into words what this opportunity means to me,” Bowman said. “Having support from a sponsor like Ally, a car owner like Mr. Hendrick and a team like Hendrick Motorsports is everything you could want as a race car driver. I’m pumped about what’s in store for the Ally 48 this season and love the direction we’re heading. We have a lot to accomplish, and it all starts this week in Daytona.”

Blake Harris is Bowman’s new crew chief this season. Harris replaces Greg Ives, who retired from crew chief duties at the end of last season.

