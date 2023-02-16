NASCAR Cup: Alex Bowman leads another Hendrick front-row sweep at Daytona

By AMANDA VINCENT

Alex Bowman claimed his third Daytona 500 pole and record sixth-consecutive Daytona 500 front-row starting spot with a 49.536-second/181.686 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Wednesday night. It’s also the eighth Daytona 500 pole in the last nine years for Hendrick Motorsports.

“I’m just so proud of Hendrick Motorsports engine shop, all the guys,” Bowman said. “This Ally 48 Camaro is obviously really fast. I don’t really have a lot to do with qualifying here, so just fortunate to qualify some really fast race cars. It’s really cool to see Hendrick Motorsports 1-2-3.”

Kyle Larson qualified second to complete a ninth Hendrick Motorsports Daytona 500 front-row sweep and the third-straight.

“Congratulations to Alex,” Larson said. “He’s got a lot longer legs than me, so I think he can push the gas pedal down further. But I’m proud of everybody on the 5 team as well. I’m really looking forward to the Duels — get some more laps, get comfortable and, then, get to race it on Sunday.”

Bowman and Larson were the only two drivers to post laps over 181 mph in round two of qualifying. Bowman also was fastest in the opening round as the only driver of that round to surpass the 181 mph mark.

Bowman and Larson are the only two drivers who have their starting positions already determined for Sunday’s season-opener. But Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana do know they’ll be somewhere on the race starting grid ahead of Thursday night’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel races that will determine the rest of the 40-car Daytona 500 grid.

Johnson was first and Travis Pastrana were the two fastest in Wednesday qualifying among six drivers with open, or non-chartered, teams.

“It was stressful,” Johnson said. “It was hard to tell inside the car if it was a good lap or not. The RPM range was much different from the last time I was in a car. It just sounded flat and felt slow. But we’re sitting in a great spot as the fastest unchartered car, and I’m very thankful for that.”

Zane Smith, Chandler Smith, Conor Daly and Austin Hill will have to race their ways into the Daytona 500 through Thursday’s Duel races. Two of them will make the 500.

Daly was unable to make a qualifying attempt Wednesday after an electrical short burned a hole in his oil line.

Below, are the starting grids for the Blugreen Vacations Duels, scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Thursday: