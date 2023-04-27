NASCAR Cup: Alex Bowman out

By AMANDA VINCENT

Alex Bowman will miss the next three to four NASCAR Cup Series races, beginning with Sunday’s Wurth 400 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway, after suffering a compression fracture of a vertebra Tuesday in a sprint car race at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa.

“We’re relieved Alex is home, in good spirits and getting world-class treatment,” Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said. “Giving him ample time and the foremost resources to heal is our top priority. He’s having a tremendous season, and the No. 48 is at the top of its game. We know what Josh (Berry) is capable of in the race car and that Blake (Harris, crew chief) and the team will continue operating at a high level until Alex is ready to return. He has our full, unequivocal support.”

Bowman received medical treatment in Iowa on Tuesday night and underwent further evaluation in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday morning.

“First, I want to let everyone know I’m feeling okay,” Bowman said. “My focus is now on healing and resting. Being out of the car is never an update any driver wants to make. I’m thankful to Josh Berry and Hendrick Motorsports for stepping up to the plate, and I know the entire Ally Racing team will give it their all these next few weeks.

“I’ll be doing everything I can at home to help the team and ensure my recovery is as quick as possible to get back in the 48 car soon.”

Josh Berry, a regular in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, will be the substitute driver in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet usually driven by Bowman. Berry, a five-time winner in the Xfinity Series, recently subbed for HMS driver Chase Elliott in five of the six races Elliott missed earlier this season after a snowboarding accident. Berry finished second in Elliott’s No. 9 at Richmond.

Bowman has three top-fives and six top-10 finishes in the first 10 Cup races of 2023.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).