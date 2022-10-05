NASCAR Cup: Alex Bowman remains sidelined at Roval

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 01: NASCAR driver Alex Bowman speaks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center on September 01, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Alex Bowman will remain sidelined for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway as a result of concussion-like symptoms after a crash at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 25. Bowman also missed the Oct. 2 race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular and part-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson will, once again, fill-in for Bowman behind the wheel of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for Sunday’s Cup Series race at the Roval. Gragson finished 19th in the No. 48 at Talladega.

“With my health continuing to be my number one priority, I will not return to racing this weekend at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” a statement from Bowman read. “I am continuing to make strides in my recovery to make sure I can return to competition at 100 percent.

“I appreciate Noah stepping into the No. 48 Chevrolet again and will be cheering hard for my Ally Racing team this weekend.

“Thank you to everyone for your support during this time. If has not gone unheard or unseen, and I am overwhelmed by your support.”

Bowman will be eliminated from the 2022 Cup Series playoffs after the Roval race, the elimination race of the round of 12. After missing the Talladega race, Bowman was in a position of needing to win at the Roval to advance to the round of eight.

“Alex’s health is our first priority,” Hendrick Motorsports President and General Manager Jeff Andrews said. “We’re focused on supporting his recovery and seeing him back in his race car when the time is right. Alex has a long career ahead of him, so we will invest the necessary time and take our guidance from medical experts. We’re putting no pressure on him to return before he’s 100 percent ready.”

Bowman is one of two Cup Series drivers sidelined by concussion-like symptoms. Kurt Busch has bern absent from competition since a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., since July.

