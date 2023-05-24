NASCAR Cup: Alex Bowman returns at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

Alex Bowman has been medically cleared to return to the driver’s seat of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series in time to contest the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Sunday. Also, NASCAR has confirmed Bowman has been granted a waiver to remain eligible to compete for a playoff berth.

“It’s a boost for all of us to have Alex return to the No. 48 car this weekend at our home track,” Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said. “The team is still 17th in points, which says a lot about how well he performed at the start of the year. Alex has worked hard to rehab the injury and come back strong, and I look for him to continue having a championship-caliber season.”

Bowman suffered a fractured vertebra in a crash during a sprint-car race on April 25. As a result, he missed three points-paying Cup Series races and the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 22. NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry drove the No. 48 in Bowman’s absence and posted a best finish of 10th in his first race in the car at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

Bowman ran the first 10 races of the 2023 Cup Series season before his injury. Despite missing three points races, he is 17th in the driver standings with three top-fives and six top-10 race finishes.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.