NASCAR Cup: Alex Bowman returns to finish season at home track

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 01: NASCAR driver Alex Bowman speaks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center on September 01, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After missing five races because of concussion-like symptoms, Alex Bowman is returning to the driver’s seat of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-finale Sunday at his home track of Phoenix Raceway.

“We’re thrilled Alex is 100 percent and will have the opportunity to race at his home track,” Hendrick Motorsports President and General Manager Jeff Andrews said. “Throughout this process, he’s been incredibly diligent about following the advice of his doctors and prioritizing his health. All of us look forward to welcoming Alex back and seeing him finish 2022 with his No. 48 teammates.”

Bowman qualified 24th for Sunday’s race.

Bowman was in the playoffs when he suffered a concussion in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 25. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson has filled-in for Bowman since Bowman’s injury.

Bowman, actually, was medically cleared to race last weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, but his clearance came so close to race time that HMS opted to continue with its plans of having Gragson in the car and delay Bowman’s return until Phoenix.

“Due to the timing (of the medical clearance), everyone agreed it was best to stick with our plan for Martinsville and allow the team to fully prepare for Alex’s return next weekend,” Andrews said. “On behalf of everyone at Hendrick Motorsports, we’re grateful to Noah for stepping in and doing a terrific job under difficult circumstances. He’s a big talent and has been a complete professional.”

Bowman’s playoff entry was the result of his win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the third race of the season. In his 30 races, so far, in 2022, Bowman notched a win, for top-fives and 12 top-10 race finishes.

Gragson posted a best finish of 11th, also at Las Vegas, in his five races behind the wheel of the No. 48.

