NASCAR Cup: Alex Bowman snaps 80-race winless streak

By AMANDA VINCENT

Alex Bowman won the abbreviated Grant Park 165 on a Chicago street course Sunday night. It was his eighth-career NASCAR Cup Series win but his first since 2022, snapping an 80-race winless streak. It also was his first-career win on a road course.

“Man, I broke my back, had a brain injury, and we’ve kind of sucked ever since,” Bowman said. “You start to second-guess if you’re ever going to get a chance to win a race again.

“Last one we won, we didn’t really get to celebrate. We’re going to drink so much damn bourbon tonight, it’s going to be a bad deal. I’m probably going to wake up naked on the bathroom floor again. That’s just part of this deal sometimes. It’s going to be a good night.”

The second edition of the Chicago street race was scheduled for 75 laps but was shortened to 58 laps for darkness after weather delays.

Tyler Reddick finished second, and Ty Gibbs was third after leading a race-high 17 laps.

Bowman finished the race on wet-weather tires. He took the lead from road-course specialist Joey Hand, also on wets, on lap 51.

Hand finished fourth for his first-career top-10 in his eighth-career start.

Reddick and Gibbs were on dry-weather slick tires for the final laps of the race and were closing on Reddick in the closing laps.

Christopher Bell also was on slicks and moving up through the field late. He was up to sixth in the running order when he was clipped by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. and, then, hit by Carson Hocevar on lap 55. He wound up 37th after leading 14 laps.

Shane van Gisbergen won the 20-lap opening stage after taking the lead from Gibbs in lapped traffic on lap 12. The stage ended under caution because of a lap-17 spin by Corey LaJoie.

Gibbs started the race on the front row alongside pole sitter Kyle Larson. Gibbs, then, took the lead from Larson on lap one. Gibbs was third by stage-end, also losing a position to JGR teammate Bell.

The pole sitter was back to fifth by the end of the stage, behind Chase Briscoe.

After the start of the race was delayed, the course provided a myriad of conditions from dry to varying degrees of wetness at the green flag. Most cars started on dry-weather slick tires, but seven teams opted to go with wet-weather tires. Additionally, Michael McDowell and Ryan Preece pitted for wets on lap four. Conversely, Austin Dillon pitted on lap nine to switch from wets to slicks.

The frontrunners throughout stage one, though, started and stayed on slicks.

Rain returned just before the end of stage two, so all teams went to slicks. Bell was first off pit road for stage two. Van Gisbergen also lost positions Gibbs and Larson in the pits.

Zane Smith, already on wets, stayed out to restart as the leader.

Gibbs took the lead on the lap-25 restart. Later in the lap, Briscoe and van Gisbergen crashed, ending the race for van Gisbergen, the defending winner of the event.

“I don’t know. I just sort of turned in. It looked pretty good and, then, just got smacked by someone,” van Gisbergen said. It’s gutting. The No. 16 Wendy’s Saucy Nuggs Camaro was really good. We were in the lead for a lot of that race. I felt good taking off in the rain, so that sucks. It’s an unfortunate mistake by him (Briscoe). I’m sure he didn’t mean it. But, yeah, when he just clipped me, there wasn’t anything I could do.”

A lap later, the race was red-flagged for standing water. By then, teams had been informed that the race would end at 8:20 p.m. local time (CT) if the full scheduled distance wasn’t completed by then.

The race resumed after an hour and 43-minute red flag. The lap-30 restart was single-file.

Hand, in a third Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing entry, won the 25-lap second stage at lap 45. Bowman and Brad Keselowski were second and third.

Bell took the lead from Gibbs on the lap-31 caution after the red flag. He led most of the remainder of the stage before pitting for slick tires on lap 43.

Most drivers pitted on lap 42 or 43 to switch from wets to slicks, but about 12 drivers stayed out and completed the stage on wets. The entire top-10 at stage-end was comprised of cars on wet-weather tires.

The drivers who ended stage two on wets, kept those wets on their cars for the remaining laps.

McDowell rounded out the top-five. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished sixth, Todd Gilliland was seventh, William Byron eighth, Kyle Busch ninth and Ryan Blaney 10th.