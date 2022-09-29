NASCAR Cup: Alex Bowman to miss Talladega race

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 01: NASCAR driver Alex Bowman speaks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center on September 01, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Alex Bowman will sit out Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway because of concussion-like symptoms. Instead, NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Noah Gragson will drive the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Bowman is the second NASCAR Cup Series driver to be sidelined by concussion-like symptoms in 2022. Kurt Busch remains out since a crash in qualifying at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., in July.

Bowman was involved in a crash on lap 98 of the most recent Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 25. The decision to sideline Bowman for the Talladega race was made Thirsday after he was evaluated by doctors in Charlotte, N.C.

“After undergoing medical evaluation due to concussion-like symptoms, I will not be driving the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet in Talladega,” a statement from Bowman read. “I’m disappointed but know my health is the number one priority. I am committed to follow all medical guidance to ensure I can return to competition as soon as possible.”

Bowman is among the 12 drivers remaining in the Cup Series playoffs, but he is last in the standings among the 12 heading into Talladega, the second race in the three-race round of 12. If he returns the following weekend for the elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, he will likely have to win that race to keep his championship hopes alive.

Gragson has started 13 Cup Series races, so far, this season for Kaulig Racing and Beard Motorsports and plans to move to the Cup Series full-time in 2023 as driver of the No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports entry. He leads the Xfinity Series in wins this year with seven, including the four most recent races and the Xfinity race at Talladega earlier this season.

