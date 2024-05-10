NASCAR Cup: All-Star fan vote update

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR on Thursday gave an update on All-Star Race fan voting, revealing the top-10 drivers. The top-10 vote-getters (in alphabetical order are Josh Berry, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Carson Hocevar, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie and 10 Bubba Wallace.

Drivers who won a NASCAR Cup Series race in 2023 or, so far, in 2024 and full-time Cup drivers who are former series champions are past winners of the All-Star Race already have All-Star berths for the exhibition race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on May 19. Other Cup drivers have shots to advance to the All-Star Race by finishing first or second in the All-Star Open on May 18.

One final All-Star spot will go to the top vote getter among the remaining drivers in an online fan vote at NASCAR.com/fanvote. Voting remains open until 5:30 p.m. ET May 19. Fans may vote up to five times a day per e-mail address.

