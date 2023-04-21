NASCAR Cup: All-Star fan voting open

By AMANDA VINCENT

Online fan voting has begun on NASCAR.com for the NASCAR All-Star Race, scheduled for May 21 at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway. The exhibition event will be the first for the NASCAR Cup Series at North Wilkesboro since 1996.

Cup Series race winners from last season and up to the point of the All-Star Race this season, previous All-Star Race winners and former Cup Series champions who still race full-time in the series already are guaranteed starting positions in the All-Star Race. All other drivers wanting to compete in the All-Star Race will attempt to race in through an All-Star Open.

The top-two finishers in the Open will advance to the All-Star Race, as will the top vote getter on NASCAR.com. To be able to take advantage of receiving the most votes for All-Star advancement, a driver must compete in the Open, and his car must still be race-able at the end of the Open.

Fans may vote once per day per unique email address. Voting will remain open until 9 a.m. ET May 21 at https://www.nascar.com/fanvote

Erik Jones won last year’s fan vote. In 2008, Kasey Kahne became the only driver to win the All-Star Race after advancing from the fan vote.

