NASCAR Cup: All-Star heat races cancelled

By AMANDA VINCENT

Heavy rain at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on Saturday has resulted in the cancellation of two qualifying heat races, scheduled for Saturday evening, to set the starting grid for Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race. As a result, the starting grid will be set by a qualifying session held earlier in the day Saturday.

Joey Logan already was determined to be the pole sitter for the All-Star Race with a time of 1:29.75 for a run that consisted of three laps and a four-tire pit stop.

“It’s probably the most fun qualifying session we have all year, and I think that’s why we didn’t cancel it last night,” Logano said. “We just postponed it to today, because everyone looks forward to this event, and it really does a great job at showcasing every team member on the team. From setting the dash to make sure all the lights are right and making sure you maximize your speed on pit road, to the car going fast, obviously. Executing onto pit road, rolling time. The spotter helping me be able to make sure I hit all the right lights around the corners to maximize that. Obviously, the pit crew doing their part and then back onto the race track. It’s a very detail-oriented exchange all the way through that we typically see every weekend when we have green flag stops, but it’s really neat to put it all on the line and do that today. It’s a very special pole, maybe the most special pole I’ve ever had, because it’s a great example of everybody, and I’m proud of that. It’s a lot of work that goes into the minute-and-a-half out there.”

Seventeen drivers/teams participated in the qualifying session with everyone other than Logano expecting their All-Star starting positions to be based on their finishes in the 60-lap heat races.

With starting spots reverting back to the qualifying session, Brad Keselowski will start the All-Star Race on the front row alongside Logano.

Christopher Bell, whose team won the pit-crew challenge during the qualifying session, will start third and share row two of the All-Star starting grid with Daniel Suarez.

Kevin Harvick qualified Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12th while Larson participated in Indianapolis 500 qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But Larson will likely have to drop to the year for the start of the All-Star Race because of the driver change.

The All-Star Race is scheduled for an approximate 8 p.m. ET start Sunday. Three more drivers will be added to the All-Star starting lineup from the All-Star Open, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The top-two finishers of the Open and the top vote-getter in an online fan-vote will advance to the All-Star Race.