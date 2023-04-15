NASCAR Cup: All-Star Race format announced

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has announced the formats for the NASCAR All-Star Race and preliminary All-Star Open to be hosted by North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on May 21.

Drivers who have won at least one NASCAR Cup Series points-paying race in 2022 or to this point inn2023 are eligible for the All-Star Race, as are previous All-Star Race winners and past Cup Series champions who still race full-time in the series. Drivers already in the All-Star Race include Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Martin Truex Jr. and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

Three additional drivers will advance to the All-Star Race through the Open, a race for which all other full-time Cup Series drivers are eligible. The top-two finishers of the Open will advance, along with the top vote-getter among the remaining drivers in an online fan vote.

The Open will be 100 laps and feature a competition break around lap 40. The All-Star Race will be 200 laps and feature a competition break around lap 100. Teams will only be allowed to use one set of new tires after the competition break in the All-Star Race.

Both green and yellow-flag laps will count in both races and regular overtime rules will be used.

“This format has an old-school, short-track feel to it, just like it should be for a return to North Wilkesboro,” Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said. “Dale (Earnhardt) Jr. had some fantastic ideas, and it was fun to work with him alongside NASCAR to pull this all together. I’m thankful for Dale’s passion for this entire project, and I think we’ve landed on something that both the fans in the stands and those watching on television will absolutely love. We want everyone after the race to smile and say ‘Wow, that was fun!’”

North Wilkesboro hasn’t hosted a NASCAR national series event since the track shut down in 1996 after being a fixture on the premier-series schedule since 1949. The All-Star Race has mostly been hosted by Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, except for Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway each playing host once and Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth hosting the event the last two seasons.

“The star of this year’s All-Star Race is the track,” former Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. said “The history, the nostalgia, the surface – just being back at North Wilkesboro. People have wanted traditional racing back at North Wilkesboro for decades, and that’s what’s most important; that’s what this format delivers. The Pit Crew Challenge puts a lot of pressure on the teams, and with a 100-lap Open and a 200-lap All-Star Race, I’m excited to sit back alongside the fans and watch the racing we’ve all wanted for a long time.”

The starting lineup for the 2023 All-Star Race will be determined by two 60-lap heat races the previous evening. The results of the first heat will set the inside line of the starting grid and the second heat the outside line. The three drivers advancing from the Open will start the All-Star Race in the back.

The starting lineup for the heat races and Open will be determined by pit-crew performance in a Pit Crew Challenge on the preceding Friday night.

