NASCAR Cup: All-Star Race qualifying postponed

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on Friday evening has resulted in NASCAR postponing qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star Race until 11:40 a.m. ET Saturday.

The All-Star Race is always a cool atmosphere, and I think having it a North Wilkesboro only adds to that,” Chase Elliott said ahead of the All-Star weekend. “Last year, the fans really got really into this event. This year, the racing will be a little different with the repave and the tire option, but hopefully, we can put on a good show for them. That is what is most important.”

Seventeen cars/teams will participate in the qualifying session that will include three-lap runs and four-tire pit stops. The combined time for all three laps and the pit stop will be each driver’s qualifying time.

Only the pole sitter for the All-Star Race will be determined in the qualifying session. Other starting spots will be determined by two 60-lap heat races Saturday evening. The lineups for the heats will be set by the qualifying session.

The pit stops during qualifying will count as a pit crew competition of sorts, and the team with the fastest mistake-free pit stop will get first choice in pit selection for the All-Star Race.

Winners of points-paying NASCAR Cup Series races last year or to this point in 2024 and full-time Cup drivers who are past series champions or former All-Star Race winners already are in Sunday’s All-Star Race. Three more will advance to the All-Star Race from an All-Star Open, also on Sunday — the top-two Open finishers and an online fan-vote winner.

