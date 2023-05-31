NASCAR Cup: Almirola, Wallace have heated exchange at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

Aric Almirola and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. exchanged words, and Almirola shoved Wallace during a rain delay during the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Monday.

When questioned about the shoving incident, Almirola said he wasn’t happy with the way he was raced by Wallace before the rain delay, and when he passed Wallace, Wallace flipped him off. Almirola said he approached Wallace during the delay to ask him why he flipped him off.

“I just went by and asked him why you shot me the bird,” Almirola told FOX Sports. “I felt like I gave him a lot of room and a lot of respect, and he started mouthing off and saying a lot of bad things and cussing at me after he shot me the bird, so I just wasn’t gonna take that.”

Wallace attributed the incident to passion.

“Yeah, passionate, man,” Wallace said

Wallace finished the Coca-Cola 600 in the fourth position and Almirola 25th.

