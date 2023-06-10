NASCAR Cup: Andy Lally signs three-race deal with RWR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Andy Lally will join Rick Ware Racing in a five-race deal to drive the No. 15 RWR Ford in the five remaining road-course races on the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, beginning with Sunday’s race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. The deal also includes races in Chicago on July 2, on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Aug. 13, at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 20 and on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval.

“This is, obviously, an incredible opportunity, and I am very thankful to Rick (Ware, RWR owner) and Camping World (sponsor) for making this all come together in a very short amount of time,” Lally said. “So many of my chances to race in NASCAR have been one-race deals. With five races now, I get to really focus and embed myself with a team to develop a stronger communication and understanding of each other, as well as learning what the Next Gen car likes on road courses.”

Lally is a road-racing veteran. He’s the winningest driver in Grand Am Racing, has five wins in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and is a three-time IMSA champion.

“When we first talked to Andy about driving a few races with our team, I was very interested based on his impressive road course acumen,” car owner Rick Ware said. “When Camping World wanted to partner with us for the rest of this year’s road course races, it was an easy decision. Our team is looking forward to getting it started this weekend.”

Lally had experience in all three national levels of NASCAR, mostly on road courses. His 40-career Cup Series races include 30 in the 2011 season. That year, he claimed Cup Rookie-of-the-Year honors. He has four top-fives and nine top-10 finishes in 23 NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.