NASCAR Cup: Anthony Alfredo joins Live Fast for two races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Anthony Alfredo os slated to run two NASCAR Cup Series races for Live Fast Motorsports this season, beginning with the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. He’ll start the No. 78 Chevrolet from the 35th position at Richmond after rain forced the cancellation of qualifying Saturday.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to drive the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond,” Alfredo said. “It is a huge opportunity for me to get experience in the Next Gen car. We have already made major strides with the Xfinity program, and I am excited to take that momentum to the Cup side. It wouldn’t be possible without all the great people at Live Fast, as well as our partners and supporters.”

Alfredo’s other race in the No. 78 hasn’t been announced.Alfredo raced full-time in the Cup Series in 2021 for Front Row Motorsports. He posted a best finish of 10th at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

This season, Alfredo is competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as a driver for B.J. McLeod Motorsports, owned by Live Fast co-owner B.J. McLeod. In the first seven races of the 2023 Xfinity season, he has two best finishes of 14th at Phoenix Raceway and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Anthony’s drive and determination is something we’ve seen stand out on our Xfinity team,” McLeod said. “We are excited to give him the opportunity to compete at the Cup level again and gain some experience in the Next Gen car.”

In all, Alfredo has three-career top-fives and 13 top-10 finished in 59 Xfinity Series races. He also has two top-10s in 13 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races.



