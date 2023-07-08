NASCAR Cup: Aric Almirola leads Ford domination of Atlanta qualifying

By AMANDA VINCENT

Aric Almirola claimed the pole for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 with a 31.261-second/177.346 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday. It’s his second pole at Atlanta but his first Cup Series pole of 2023.

“I thought the car drove decent the first round, but it looked like a lot of guys were having a hard time,” Almirola said. “My Ford Mustang drove really good. Just needed a little more speed and (crew chief Drew Blickensderfer) made a few adjustments, and that second round, we had the speed we needed. Just really proud of Drew and all the guys on this race team — everybody back at Stewart-Haas Racing.

“We’ve been working so hard to get our cars where they need to be. So just proud of everybody’s effort and work. Thank you to Doug Yates and everybody at Roush-Yates engine shop. You need a lot of horsepower when you come to a place where you run wide open. Just proud of everybody. We’re gonna lead the field to the green, but hopefully, we can finish there on Sunday.”

Almirola will share the front row of Sunday’s starting grid with fellow-Ford driver Ryan Blaney. Ford claimed the top-six starting positions for the Quaker State 400. Qualifying third through sixth were Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano, Harrison Burton and Kevin Harvick.

Ford dominated the qualifying session. Eight Fords were among the 10 cars that advanced to round two. Blaney led the opening round with a 31.293-second/177.164 mph lap.

The only drivers from outside the Ford camp to advance to the second round were Toyota driver Ty Gibbs in fifth an Chevrolet’s Kyle Larson in ninth.

Gibbs qualified seventh in round two and Kyle Larson eighth.

Drivers were not divided into two groups for the opening round. Instead, the fastest 10, overall, advanced to round two to contend for top-10 starting positions.

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. went onto the track to make a qualifying attempt, but he was unable to record a timed lap. Instead, he returned to pit road, reporting something on the car was broken.

“Just really, really loose — a feeling I’ve never had before,” Wallace said. “I brought it in so we didn’t tear up a good Leidos Toyota Camry. Found out what the issue was. Frustrating. But we’ll fix it, go ahead and get more.”

Other top-10 qualifiers included Todd Gilliland in ninth and Austin Cindric in 10th.