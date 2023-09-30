NASCAR Cup: Aric Almirola leads Ford domination of Talladega qualifying

By AMANDA VINCENT

Aric Almirola claimed the pole for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway by posting a 52.715-second/181.656 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday.

VIDEO: Almirola talks about Talladega pole

“These races come down to pit stops, really, track position at the end,” Almirola said. “So having a pit stall, having a clean-in and clean-out, stuff like that, that all matters. I’m just really proud of Drew (Blickensderfer, crew chief) and all the guys on this No. 10 team. We’ve been working so hard to put speed in these (cars). Doug Yates obviously brings a ton of horsepower when we come to these type race tracks.

“Thank you to all the men and women at Stewart-Haas Racing. It’s not a secret – it’s been a tough year for us. To show that kind of grit and resolve and for everybody to continue to grind and work and bring fast race cars to the race track, that says a lot about our race team. The driver has a small part to do with it, but a lot of it is the speed built into the car.”

Ford dominated the qualifying session with seven Fords among the top-10 cars from round one advancing to round two to contend for top-10 race starting spots. Ford drivers swept the top-three for Sunday’s starting grid. Joey Logano will join Almirola on the front row, and Almirola’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe qualified third.

Chevrolet’s Kyle Larson qualified fourth.

Ford drivers claimed six of the top-seven starting spots. Brad Keselowski and NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Riley Herbst qualified fifth and sixth to share row three on the starting grid.

Herbst was fastest in round one of qualifying. In that round, Fords also posted the three fastest times and four of the five fastest laps.

All three Team Penske drivers were among the seven Ford drivers who advanced to the final round of qualifying. Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney joined teammate Logano in the top-10 by qualifying seventh and 10th, respectively.

Other top-10 qualifiers included William Byron in eighth and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in ninth.