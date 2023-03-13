NASCAR Cup: Aric Almirola’s wheel comes off at Phoenix

By AMANDA VINCENT

Aric Almirola will likely have two pit crew members suspended for two NASCAR Cup Series races after a wheel came off his No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford during the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.

On lap 138 of the 317-lap race, Almirola’s right-front wheel came off, sending Almirola hard into the turn-four retaining wall. According to Almirola’s crew chief Drew Blickensderfer, video review of the incident showed that the right-front lug nut came off, something NASCAR considers the improper installation.

Almirola also was penalized two laps during the race for the incident.

A NASCAR rule pertaining to wheels coming off cars during races was modified during the offseason. The rule now calls for two-race suspensions for the two crew members most responsible for a wheel coming off the car.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).