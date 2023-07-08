NASCAR Cup: Atlanta Motor Speedway pit-road speed limit modified

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has opted to keep its extended pit-road entrance from earlier this season for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway but has opted to modify the pit-road speed limit.

Just as during the March race weekend, cars will be required to commit to pit road in turn three, but unlike in March, cars will be allowed to run 90 mph in the first two sections of pit road before slowing to 45 mph during green-flag pit stops. Under caution, the speed limit for the entirety of pit road will be 45 mph.

“It’ll certainly be different having two gears,” Chase Elliott said. “Having a taller gear for your fast section and then having to downshift to get to your normal pit-road speed is definitely something that I don’t think I’ve ever done before. I don’t know that that’s going to change the dynamic of the race a whole lot. I think it’s going to take a little getting used to from a driver’s standpoint just to do that and to do it efficiently.”

NASCAR’s extension of pit road to a turn-three entrance came after a 2022 reconfiguration of AMS that resulted in superspeedway-like racing. The aim of allowing cars to enter pit road at 90 mph is to keep cars from going laps down during green-flag pit stops.

The Xfinity Series will run the Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday night and the Cup Series the Quaker State 400 on Sunday night.

